Man shot during suspected drug deal; two adults, teenager arrested

WALKER - Three people were arrested Tuesday for an armed robbery that happened during an alleged drug deal on Sunday.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, an 18-year-old who was allegedly selling drugs had arranged a deal in Walker on Sunday.

Deputies said the 18-year-old was found shot in the back and taken to a hospital.

Arrest reports say three people went to buy drugs from the victim but attempted to rob him instead. The victim ran away and was shot in the back.

A 17-year-old was taken to a juvenile detention center for attempted armed robbery. 18-year-old Cooper Guidry was arrested for attempted armed robbery and 18-year-old Jacoreyon Weatherall was arrested for attempted armed robbery and attempted second-degree murder.