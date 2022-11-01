Latest Weather Blog
Man shot during suspected drug deal; two adults, teenager arrested
WALKER - Three people were arrested Tuesday for an armed robbery that happened during an alleged drug deal on Sunday.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, an 18-year-old who was allegedly selling drugs had arranged a deal in Walker on Sunday.
Deputies said the 18-year-old was found shot in the back and taken to a hospital.
Arrest reports say three people went to buy drugs from the victim but attempted to rob him instead. The victim ran away and was shot in the back.
A 17-year-old was taken to a juvenile detention center for attempted armed robbery. 18-year-old Cooper Guidry was arrested for attempted armed robbery and 18-year-old Jacoreyon Weatherall was arrested for attempted armed robbery and attempted second-degree murder.
