Man shot during BRPD standoff had similar encounter with police in 2019

BATON ROUGE - A three-hour standoff between an attempted murder suspect and Baton Rouge police ended in an exchange of gunfire Wednesday evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said this was not 27-year-old Cameron Shorter's first standoff with law enforcement.

According to BRPD, Shorter has an extensive criminal history dating back to at least 2013, when he was accused of burglarizing a house. Shorter denied burglarizing the house but pleaded guilty to simple burglary.

Shorter was placed on probation in 2014, but that probation was later revoked. He has since been arrested in cases involving stolen cars and stolen guns, including one in which he had a brief standoff with law enforcement in 2019 before surrendering.

Shorter's most recent arrest was in 2021, when he was accused of having a stolen gun and being a felon in possession of a gun. He was also charged with possession of drugs that were found during the booking process. He pleaded guilty to reduced charges and was sentenced to four months in jail in that case.

According to Sgt. L'Jean McKneely with BRPD, they are in the process of reviewing body camera footage from Wednesday's standoff. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave as per standard protocol.

No officers were injured in the shooting. The suspect, Shorter, is still hospitalized with serious injuries.