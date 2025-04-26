Man shot, arrested after following ex-girlfriend home

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriffs arrested a man after an arguement with his ex resulted in him being shot.

According to the sheriff's office, Berman Hudson, 37, approached his ex-girlfriend at the RaceTrac gas station on Airline Highway after the two got into an argument. Hudson reportedly took the victim's purse and followed her back to her apartment.

Hudson then tackled the victim to the ground and tried to take her cell phone.

The victim said Hudson threatened to kill her when her boyfriend came out of the apartment and shot Hudson, ending the altercation.

Hudson called 911 to report the shooting.

He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish jail on charges of simple robbery and domestic abuse battery.