80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man shoots wife in attempted murder-suicide on Glen Oaks Drive

8 years 7 months 1 week ago Friday, October 28 2016 Oct 28, 2016 October 28, 2016 11:35 AM October 28, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police say a man shot his wife multiple times then turned the gun on himself on Glen Oaks Drive early Friday morning.

Police responded to a domestic violence shooting around 3 a.m. in the 4500 block of Glen Oaks Drive. Investigators say 34-year-old Tyronne Cincore, Jr. shot his 35-year-old wife multiple times in the chest then shot himself. 

Police believe the man was suffering from depression.

Trending News

Cincore's wife was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Cincore was pronounced dead at the scene.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days