Man shoots wife in attempted murder-suicide on Glen Oaks Drive
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police say a man shot his wife multiple times then turned the gun on himself on Glen Oaks Drive early Friday morning.
Police responded to a domestic violence shooting around 3 a.m. in the 4500 block of Glen Oaks Drive. Investigators say 34-year-old Tyronne Cincore, Jr. shot his 35-year-old wife multiple times in the chest then shot himself.
Police believe the man was suffering from depression.
Cincore's wife was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Cincore was pronounced dead at the scene.
