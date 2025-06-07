Man shoots wife in attempted murder-suicide on Glen Oaks Drive

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police say a man shot his wife multiple times then turned the gun on himself on Glen Oaks Drive early Friday morning.

Police responded to a domestic violence shooting around 3 a.m. in the 4500 block of Glen Oaks Drive. Investigators say 34-year-old Tyronne Cincore, Jr. shot his 35-year-old wife multiple times in the chest then shot himself.

Police believe the man was suffering from depression.

Cincore's wife was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Cincore was pronounced dead at the scene.