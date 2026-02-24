54°
Latest Weather Blog
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing pregnant woman
BATON ROUGE - A man pleaded guilty to killing a pregnant woman, resulting in a sentence of thirty years in prison, according to the East Baton Rouge District Attorney.
Torey Campbell, 21, pleaded guilty to manslaughter as well as first-degree feticide after the 2023 killing of Kerisha Johnson, 36, who was pregnant at the time. Officials believe the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.
Officers said Johnson was found dead in her car after gunfire erupted at a "teen party" on North Carrollton Avenue.
Trending News
Campbell received 20 years for manslaughter and 10 years for first-degree feticide, leading to thirty consecutive years in prison.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
REDUCE YOUR RISK: It's important not to ignore unusual symptoms
-
Roseland Montessori student brought gun to school, school board says
-
Baton Rouge Green begins planting trees at I-10/I-12 split
-
Two indicted in CATS corruption scheme plead not guilty
-
Man accused of shooting at Port Allen Walmart apprehended in Mississippi, to...