Man sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing pregnant woman

BATON ROUGE - A man pleaded guilty to killing a pregnant woman, resulting in a sentence of thirty years in prison, according to the East Baton Rouge District Attorney.

Torey Campbell, 21, pleaded guilty to manslaughter as well as first-degree feticide after the 2023 killing of Kerisha Johnson, 36, who was pregnant at the time. Officials believe the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

Officers said Johnson was found dead in her car after gunfire erupted at a "teen party" on North Carrollton Avenue.

Campbell received 20 years for manslaughter and 10 years for first-degree feticide, leading to thirty consecutive years in prison.