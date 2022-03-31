Man seen tugging on car doors attacked woman in Ogden Park Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE – A woman was mugged early Thursday morning while leaving her Ogden Park house, according to posts on social media.

Police were called to the attack just after 4:30 a.m. in the neighborhood, a close-knit community between Baton Rouge Magnet High and Acadian to the west and east and Government and North streets to the north and south. The woman was okay.

She was jumped – stomped in the face – and had her bags and cell phone stolen. Police said she was mugged after noticing someone lurking around her vehicle.

Neighbors posted online they believe a man seen rummaging through yards and pulling on car door handles in the minutes leading up to the mugging is responsible. Surveillance video shared on social media showed a shadowy figure walk up to one house, mosey around the carport and look inside vehicles parked for the night.

According to posts on social media, the man’s baseball cap he was wearing fell off in the attack and was left behind.

Police confirmed what was posted on social media and said they did not have a suspect as of Thursday evening.