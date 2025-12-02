49°
Man's car catches fire on way to work, quickly extinguished by Morgan City firefighters
MORGAN CITY — A man was on his way to work in Morgan City on Tuesday morning when he noticed his car had started smoking, the Morgan City Fire Department said.
Just before 9 a.m., the man pulled into the parking lot of an RV business on La. 182 and parked away from buildings before the car burst into flames. The driver was able to get out of the car unharmed.
MCFD said firefighters quickly arrived and extinguished the flames.
