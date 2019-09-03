Man pulls gun at Texas Popeyes, demands chicken sandwiches

HOUSTON, Texas - Authorities say a group of people rushed the door of a Popeyes in Houston Monday night after they were told the restaurant had run out of chicken sandwiches. One of the men in the group was armed with a gun.

ABC 13 reports that Houston police were called around 9 p.m. to a location on Scott Street and Corder. Employees told the news station two women, three men, and a baby were told in the drive-thru that the restaurant was out of chicken sandwiches. The group then pulled around to the door.

Southeast officers are at 7100 Scott. Male pulled a gun on employees of restaurant after they ran out of chicken sandwich. 202 pic.twitter.com/xC6jlmwJeD — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 3, 2019

A restaurant worker was able to lock the group out. During the incident, the suspects left the baby inside their vehicle.

"It was more of an aggravated assault because he was displaying a weapon and threatened employees," Lt. Larry Crowson said.

No injuries were reported.

At the end of last month the fast food chain announced they were officially sold out of chicken sandwiches.