Man points gun at Tangipahoa deputy serving protective warrant, is shot and killed

Tuesday, April 02 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA - State police are investigating after a Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed a 20-year-old man Monday afternoon.

LSP said the shooting happened on Madison Lane in Ponchatoula. The deputies arrived at the home to serve an order of protective custody and made contact with Warren Burton. 

Deputies said Burton armed himself with a firearm during the encounter. State police said that while deputies tried to negotiate with Burton to put the firearm away, Burton pointed it at the deputies, leading to one of them shooting and killing him.

Burton died on the scene. 

State police say the investigation is ongoing. 

