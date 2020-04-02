53°
Man pleads guilty to 18-year-old RICO indictment
NEW ORLEANS - A man has pled guilty to one count of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act for his role in a drug money laundering incident.
Erwin Mierisch Jr., 49 of Nicaragua, along with two co-defendants, conspired to launder drug proceeds and assaulted a Texas civil case plaintiff in an attempt to keep her from testifying. The indictment was given in July of 1999, however Mierisch has been a fugitive since the indictment was returned.
Mierisch was detained in Mexico City in December of 2016 and brought back to the United States to face the charge. He faces a maximum of 20 years in jail followed by up to three years of supervised release. He will be set to be sentenced on December 13.
