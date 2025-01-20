39°
Latest Weather Blog
Man killed in shooting at McDonalds along Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed at a McDonalds along Airline Highway on Monday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the fatal shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at the McDonalds at Airline and Prescott Road.
No additional information about the shooting has been released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Baton Rouge Parish opens warming centers to get people out of...
-
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to pack 200,000 meals Tuesday in honor...
-
Denham Springs High School in need of Mardi Gras beads for special...
-
Walker neighborhood littered with propaganda flyers; alleged distributor arrested
-
BRPD: Juvenile arrested in fatal shooting of 48-year-old woman
Sports Video
-
A trio of scorers help lead No. 5 LSU to victory over...
-
LSU Gymnastics has a type of poise that is helping lead them...
-
Southern men's basketball now 5-0 in SWAC play
-
Southern men's basketball beats Grambling in thriller
-
Southern women's basketball holds on late to beat Grambling 59-53