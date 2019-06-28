Man killed in head-on crash with dump truck in Folsom

FOLSOM - Louisiana State Troopers say a Madisonville resident was killed in a crash on LA 25 in Folsom early Friday morning.

29-year-old Lawrence Lemoine Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene by the parish coroner.

State Police said a Hammond Police officer initiated a traffic stop at around 2:15 a.m. on Friday after a truck driven by Lemoine traveled the wrong way down a one-way street. Lemoine pulled over into a parking lot, but fled the scene before the stop was over.

A pursuit involving Hammond Police followed as Lemoine continued eastbound on US 190 into St. Tammany Parish. Just as Lemoine crossed the parish line, Troopers joined the pursuit as he continued northbound on LA 25 from US 190.

As he was fleeing, his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane of travel and crashed head-on into a dump truck. Lemoine was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was fatally injured. The driver of the dump truck sustained minor injuries. No alcohol was present in the truck driver’s system. Blood samples were taken from the deceased to be submitted to the LSP Crime Lab for toxicology.