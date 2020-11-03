Man killed in early morning Jefferson Parish shooting

NEW ORLEANS - According to WWL-TV, reports of gunfire drew deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office (JPSO) to an area near Causeway Boulevard and Jefferson Highway on Tuesday morning where they found a recently deceased man who'd sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, whose name and age were not specified, was found within the 2900 block of Clermont Street in New Orleans.

WWL-TV reports that Capt. Jason Rivard of JPSO's Public Affairs Division said that as of Tuesday morning, authorities have yet to identify any suspects or to develop a motive in relation to the shooting.

"Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers," Rivarde said.

Citizens with any information about this investigation are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free at 1.877.903.7867