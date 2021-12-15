67°
Man killed in barrage of gunfire at trailer park in Pointe Coupee overnight

3 hours 21 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, December 15 2021 Dec 15, 2021 December 15, 2021 4:04 PM December 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

VENTRESS - A man was killed Tuesday night after a hail of bullets ripped through a trailer home in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. at Jim's Trailer Park in Ventress. According to the sheriff, multiple attackers fired dozens of shots through the window of the trailer from outside.

Two people were inside the trailer home at the time. Both were struck by gunfire, and one of them did not survive.  The extent of the second victim's injuries is unknown. 

Investigators believe the shooters fled the area on foot.

The shooting is still under investigation. 

