Man killed in barrage of gunfire at trailer park in Pointe Coupee overnight

VENTRESS - A man was killed Tuesday night after a hail of bullets ripped through a trailer home in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. at Jim's Trailer Park in Ventress. According to the sheriff, multiple attackers fired dozens of shots through the window of the trailer from outside.

Two people were inside the trailer home at the time. Both were struck by gunfire, and one of them did not survive. The extent of the second victim's injuries is unknown.

Investigators believe the shooters fled the area on foot.

The shooting is still under investigation.