Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man injured after shooting in Sherwood area

3 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Friday, December 02 2016 Dec 2, 2016 December 02, 2016 7:30 AM December 02, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department has confirmed that a man has been injured after being shot in the midsection. The shooting happened Friday morning in the Sherwood area near Gwen Drive.

According to BRPD, the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. BRPD said there are no suspects at this time. Police plan to interview the man after he is treated for his injuries to figure out what happened and identify possible suspects.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates and check Twitter for alerts.

