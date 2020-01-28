Man injured after shooting in Sherwood area

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department has confirmed that a man has been injured after being shot in the midsection. The shooting happened Friday morning in the Sherwood area near Gwen Drive.

According to BRPD, the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. BRPD said there are no suspects at this time. Police plan to interview the man after he is treated for his injuries to figure out what happened and identify possible suspects.

Neighbors tell me they heard multiple gunshots. BRPD confirms male victim shot in mid-section. pic.twitter.com/fcN3ZEeulo — Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) December 2, 2016

