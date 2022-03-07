Man hurt after crashing car during police chase in Baton Rouge Monday

BATON ROUGE - A 43-year-old will be booked into jail once he is released from the hospital after a morning pursuit, police said Monday.

The man was not identified by police.

The man was injured when the vehicle he was driving crashed at the end of the chase. The vehicle hit a bench and a person sitting down. The person was not hurt, sources said.

The man appeared to have been fleeing police after a domestic violence situation.

After the crash, the man attempted to run from police.

A WBRZ news crew recorded video of a search in an area of Convention Street and Greta, a dead end street near S. Acadian and North Boulevard.

The police chase ended around 11 a.m. Monday.

Police said the man will be booked on domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, aggravated flight, vehicular negligent injuring and hit and run once he is treated for injuries at the hospital.