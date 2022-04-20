78°
Latest Weather Blog
Man gives officers meth instead of registration during traffic stop
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. - A man was arrested after mistakenly handing officers meth instead of his registration at a routine traffic stop.
Officers stopped Roy Porter, 57, on account of his vehicle having improper registration, according to WBOY. Porter handed authorities a small paper packet, believing it to be his paperwork, but a small bag holding a "crystal-like substance" fell out, according to authorities.
The Bridgeport Police Department led a K9 unit around the area that detected drugs in Porter's car.
Trending News
Porter and the single passenger in the vehicle were both arrested after being found in possession of a half-pound of meth.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Person killed in fiery crash along I-12 Wednesday morning
-
Fiery crash on I-12 Wednesday
-
'I just killed somebody:' Couple recounts seeing man accused of killing woman...
-
Amid string of violent crime, BRPD and BRCC aim to use education...
-
WATCH: Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome speaks about rampant violent crime across Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
McKinley removes interim tag, makes Ron Allen newest head football coach
-
Addison Jackson is trying to lead the St Amant Gators to another...
-
Monday morning sports update
-
Madison Prep Star Percy Daniels decommits from Seton Hall
-
Catholic with stable full of pitchers on this year's talented squad