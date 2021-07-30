94°
Man from New Orleans, teen from Lafayette win big in weekly 'Shot At a Million' campaign

1 hour 48 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, July 30 2021 Jul 30, 2021 July 30, 2021 12:28 PM July 30, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Stephen Curry of New Orleans was selected as the recipient of a $100,000 prize care of the Louisiana Department of Health's (LDH) Shot At a Million COVID-19 campaign on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

BATON ROUGE — One man from New Orleans is $100,000 wealthier thanks to getting a COVID vaccination and a teenager from Lafayette is paving his way to the future with a bright and shiny $100,000 scholarship, all because he chose to get the vaccine. 

Stephen Curry, a 57-year-old man from New Orleans and Jacob Ardoin, a 15-year-old from Lafayette are the third winners of the Louisiana Department of Health's (LDH) Shot At a Million COVID-19 campaign, according to a Friday news release from the office of Governor John Bel Edwards.

As Louisiana experiences a resurgence of the deadly virus, local leaders are using incentives such as the Shot At a Million campaign to encourage people to be inoculated against COVID-19.

Every week the campaign offers vaccinated people the chance to win $100,000, and at the end of the month a grand prize of $1,000,000 is used as incentive.

In addition to this, Louisiana residents ages 12-17 who have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine are eligible to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships.

Curry and Ardoin were selected as this week's winners on Wednesday.

The campaign hasn't ended yet, which means more winners will be selected on the dates below:

-August 4 $100,000 drawing 

-August 6 Grand Prize Drawing 

Registration for the Shot At A Million program will continue through July 31.

Click here to register for the drawing. 

