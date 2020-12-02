Man found shot to death in Skysail Avenue apartment early Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday (Dec. 2) morning, authorities were called to the scene of a deadly shooting in the Burbank/Innovation Park area.

Representatives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) say shortly before 6:30 a.m., a man was found shot to death inside of an apartment within the 8200 block of Skysail Avenue.

HAPPENING NOW: EBR Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a possible homicide investigation off of Skysail Avenue near Gardere. Authorities say a man was found dead inside this apartment. Details are few at the time as this is still a developing story. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/YUTQVBqh9G — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) December 2, 2020

The deceased man's identity has not been released at this time and neither has EBRSO confirmed information related to any suspects who may have been involved.

An EBRSO-led investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, and this article will be updated as detectives reveal additional information.