Man found shot to death in Skysail Avenue apartment early Wednesday morning

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday (Dec. 2) morning, authorities were called to the scene of a deadly shooting in the Burbank/Innovation Park area.

Representatives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) say shortly before 6:30 a.m., a man was found shot to death inside of an apartment within the 8200 block of Skysail Avenue. 

The deceased man's identity has not been released at this time and neither has EBRSO confirmed information related to any suspects who may have been involved.

An EBRSO-led investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, and this article will be updated as detectives reveal additional information. 

