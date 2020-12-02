Latest Weather Blog
Man found shot to death in Skysail Avenue apartment early Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday (Dec. 2) morning, authorities were called to the scene of a deadly shooting in the Burbank/Innovation Park area.
Representatives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) say shortly before 6:30 a.m., a man was found shot to death inside of an apartment within the 8200 block of Skysail Avenue.
HAPPENING NOW: EBR Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a possible homicide investigation off of Skysail Avenue near Gardere. Authorities say a man was found dead inside this apartment. Details are few at the time as this is still a developing story. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/YUTQVBqh9G— Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) December 2, 2020
The deceased man's identity has not been released at this time and neither has EBRSO confirmed information related to any suspects who may have been involved.
An EBRSO-led investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, and this article will be updated as detectives reveal additional information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Sheriff's Office investigates deadly Burbank area shooting
-
Free COVID testing Wed-Thur at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales
-
United Kingdom approves emergency use of COVID vaccine
-
First US-approved vaccine to go to healthcare workers, nursing home patients
-
Bipartisan effort to roll out pandemic relief bill could help millions of...
Sports Video
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...