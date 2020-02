Man found shot on Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a man was shot in the back during a Wednesday night robbery.

Police say after shooting him, the suspects drove the injured man to another location.

The man was eventually found on Choctaw Drive suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, for which he is being treated.

This article will be updated with pertinent details as police continue to investigate the shooting.