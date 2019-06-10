Man facing rape charge in weekend alleged assault

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of raping a woman.

According to the arrest report, around 2 p.m. Sunday officers were called about a sexual assault at a residence on Byron Avenue. During the investigation, police discovered that the victim had invited 60-year-old Lionel Green over for a drink.

At some point, Green allegedly reached over and asked for a kiss. The victim said she refused.

Soon after, the alleged assault happened.

Green was arrested and charged with second-degree rape.