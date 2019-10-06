Man facing rape charge, accused of sexually assaulting juvenile

BATON ROUGE- Authorities have arrested a man accused of raping a young girl.

According to the arrest report, on August 12, 2019 detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating the allegations after the victim disclosed that she was sexually assaulted by several people while living in Louisiana.

The victim, who was 10 or 11 at the time told authorities she was forced to perform sexual acts by Jeremy Kadeam Lee.

Lee was arrested and charged with first-degree rape.