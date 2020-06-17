Man drives car into crowd of protesters, injures 3

Image via Twitter video by Kevin Parks

PORTLAND- A man drove his car into a group of protesters in downtown Portland, Oregon, and attempted to escape after injuring three people.

The incident occurred early Wednesday as protesters marched in downtown Portland as part of the weekslong protests calling for police reform. This incident mirrors another that happened just last week in Henrico County, Virginia, where a man was arrested after he allegedly drove his car through a Black Lives Matter march.

Anthony Eaglehorse-Lassandro, 27, came across the crowd of protesters just after 1 a.m. in his car. Eaglehorse-Lassandro drove into the crowd, striking several demonstrators at a "high rate of speed," and driving down the wrong side of the road, according to police reports.

He injured three people, but police believe the injuries are non-life-threatening. All three victims were transported to the hospital.

After Eaglehorse-Lassandro fled the scene, police in aircraft "were able to watch the vehicle and provide location updates as the suspect vehicle drove recklessly," the statement said.

He was eventually arrested after he hit another car, a barrier, and tried to flee on foot, police say.

Eaglehorse-Lassandro was arrested on counts that include felony hit and run, reckless driving, and possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records.

This was the only arrest related to the evening's protests.

You can watch a video of the incident here.