Man dies in single vehicle crash

PRIDE - A single vehicle crash left a Baker native dead Saturday night.

Landon Spears, 43, was driving northbound on LA Hwy 37 north of LA Hwy 409 when he exited the roadway and struck a tree for reasons still under investigation.

Spears was unrestrained at the time of the crash and pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators suspect Spears could have been driving while impaired. A toxicology sample was taken for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.