Man dies in single vehicle crash
PRIDE - A single vehicle crash left a Baker native dead Saturday night.
Landon Spears, 43, was driving northbound on LA Hwy 37 north of LA Hwy 409 when he exited the roadway and struck a tree for reasons still under investigation.
Spears was unrestrained at the time of the crash and pronounced deceased on the scene.
Investigators suspect Spears could have been driving while impaired. A toxicology sample was taken for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
