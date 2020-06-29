91°
Latest Weather Blog
Man dies in early morning Pointe Coupee Parish crash
VENTRESS - Louisiana State Police say a 66-year-old man died in a Pointe Coupee Parish crash early Monday morning.
According to troopers, Robert Major of Ventress was headed west on La Hwy 413 in a Toyota Tacoma when his vehicle swerved off-road and crashed into a utility pole before overturning.
Police say Major was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and his injuries were fatal.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Major for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Update from Baton Rouge General's recently opened ER
-
Crash along I-10/12 split westbound causes delays
-
Mississippi surrenders Confederate symbol from state flag
-
Protesters demand for removal of Confederate statue in Port Allen
-
Front Porch Project raises $1.2 million, shifts focus to highlight businesses