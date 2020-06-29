Man dies in early morning Pointe Coupee Parish crash

VENTRESS - Louisiana State Police say a 66-year-old man died in a Pointe Coupee Parish crash early Monday morning.

According to troopers, Robert Major of Ventress was headed west on La Hwy 413 in a Toyota Tacoma when his vehicle swerved off-road and crashed into a utility pole before overturning.

Police say Major was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and his injuries were fatal.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Major for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.