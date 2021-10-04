85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man dies after Sunday shooting in Port Allen

1 hour 46 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, October 04 2021 Oct 4, 2021 October 04, 2021 3:33 PM October 04, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PORT ALLEN - A man was shot multiple times and died in the hospital Sunday. 

West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Ernest Young was shot on Rev. Manuel Drive. 

No more details were readily available. 

Trending News

If anyone has any information about this shooting, contact the sheriff’s office at (225) 382-5200.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days