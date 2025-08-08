Man connected to three armed robberies arrested

BATON ROUGE- Authorities have arrested man connected to multiple armed robberies in the parish.

The most recent robbery occurred on May 10. According to the arrest report, the victim was searching for a used motorcycle on a phone app called "Offerup." While on the app, the victim found a yellow Suzuki dirt bike with the number 73 in large print on the front and side.

The seller of the motorcycle was Brain Bracken.

The victim and Bracken exchanges messages over the app and later they exchanged phone numbers. Bracken told the victim to meet him at a location in the 2000 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard to purchase the bike.

According to the arrest report the victim, his brother, and a friend went to the location to meet with Bracken. At the meetup place, Bracken waved them over to a storage garage in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

As the three were getting out of the truck, Bracken pulled out a gun and demanded them to hand over the money they had on them as well as $2,700 which was in the truck.

After the robbery, Bracken ran into the apartment complex. At that point, the victims ran to their truck and left the scene to call authorities.

Arrest reports show that Bracken was connected to two other robberies where he used the "Letgo" app where he pretended to sell 4-wheelers to victims.

Bracken is charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm, and additional penalties.