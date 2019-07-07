Man charged with attempted murder in St. Martin Parish shooting

ST. MARTINVILLE - A man has been arrested in connection to a Wednesday morning shooting in St. Martin Parish.

Deputies were called to a location on Mouton Avenue in Parks at approximately 8:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting. At the scene, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office learned the victim sustained a gunshot wound following an altercation with the suspect.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

During the investigation, 39-year-old Mark Williams was identified as the suspect. Wednesday night, Williams was arrested with the assistance of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

Williams was charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.