Man charged for damaging vehicle, spitting on first responders

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges after a Monday incident.

A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office was en route to an extra duty assignment when he noticed an altercation happening in the 6600 block of Siegen Lane. The deputy saw a man yelling and waving his arms at the victim. As the deputy got closer, he could hear the man yell a racial slur.

At the scene, the deputy spoke with the victim. According to the arrest report, the victim had a green light and was driving on the roadway. At the same time a man, later identified as Chad Daugherty, began to walk across the road.

The driver honked the horn at which point Daugherty picked up a rock and threw it at the vehicle, damaging the windshield. After the altercation, Daugherty fled the scene.

The deputy was able to stop Daugherty before North Rieger Road. The report states that the deputy gave Daugherty multiple verbal commands to stop, but he refused.

While being taken into custody, Daugherty allegedly resisted. Some bystanders saw what was going on and assisted the deputy in the arrest. As he was being placed in the back of the sheriff's office unit, Daugherty spit in the deputy's face.

Paramedics were called to the scene to physically and mentally evaluate Daugherty. He was later cleared to be transported to the parish jail.

Authorities say Daugherty demanded to be transported to the hospital, but the requested was denied. At that point, he spit in the paramedic supervisor's face.

Daugherty was charged with simple criminal damage to property, resisting arrest, battery of a police officer, battery of emergency medical personnel, and simple battery.