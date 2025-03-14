Man captured after Thursday manhunt to be booked with rape

BATON ROUGE - The man arrested Thursday after an hours-long law enforcement search in the Old Jefferson area, is accused of a home invasion and rape in which the victim was held for hours and beaten, according to police records.

William Heath Hebert II, 31, was initially booked with resisting arrest and on bench warrants, booking records show. He is expected to be booked with forcible rape, home invasion and related charges.

An arrest warrant shows that Hebert is accused of smashing through the back door of a home of a woman he knows around 3 a.m. Thursday. The intruder “continuously beat her” for the next four hours and raped her, the warrant said. She was able to call for help only after he left her house.

Hebert was captured after deputies and police spent hours combing the area around Baringer Road and Jefferson Highway. Several schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution during the search.