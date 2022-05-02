80°
Man buried $60,000 of stolen cash before being arrested for theft

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PRAIRIEVILLE - Ascension Parish deputies arrested a man for stealing a safe containing personal documents and approximately $60,000 in cash and then burying it in a neighboring parish. 

Nicholas Dimm, 32, was arrested for simple burglary of a home in Prairieville on Saturday. When detectives interviewed Dimm about the crime, Dimm told them he had buried the cash in two separate locations in Iberville Parish. 

Detectives were able to retrieve the stolen cash and documents to return to the homeowner. 

Dimm was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for simple burglary.

