Man assaults ex-girlfriend and leads police on high-speed chase

Vary Jamal Dievetrick

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man accused of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend led police on a high-speed chase that ended in the parking lot directly across the street from the Parish Prison where he was taken into custody.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call from a woman on Wednesday evening, saying her ex had forced his way into her home while she was asleep and molested her. When authorities arrived, they found 33-year-old Vary Jamal Dievetrick fleeing the scene in a white Mercedes. The woman identified him as her attacker and police took off after him.

Dievetrick attempted to evade police by speeding through N. Foster drive and Airline Highway, at times driving on the wrong side of the road and failing to stop for red lights. The high speed chase ended when Dievetrick pulled into a parking lot across the street from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Police then took Dievetrick into custody and discovered that he'd been driving with a suspended license.

Dievetrick was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, sexual battery, home invasion, and driving with a suspended license.