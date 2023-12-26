Man arrested Friday in connection with April drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police say a man wanted for attempted first degree murder after a drive-by shooting in April was arrested Friday.

According to Baton Rouge Police, 32-year-old Albert youngblood was booked in connection with an April 11 shooting on Enterprise Street as well as other outstanding charges.

Arrest records say Youngblood fired multiple rounds from a vehicle while driving on Enterprise Street, striking one person multiple times. One other victim was able to escape the gunfire. The injured victim was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital with gunshot wounds to his legs.

Friday, Youngblood was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, crimminal damage to property, assault by drive-by shooting and felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $240,000.