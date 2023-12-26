Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested Friday in connection with April drive-by shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police say a man wanted for attempted first degree murder after a drive-by shooting in April was arrested Friday.
According to Baton Rouge Police, 32-year-old Albert youngblood was booked in connection with an April 11 shooting on Enterprise Street as well as other outstanding charges.
Arrest records say Youngblood fired multiple rounds from a vehicle while driving on Enterprise Street, striking one person multiple times. One other victim was able to escape the gunfire. The injured victim was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital with gunshot wounds to his legs.
Friday, Youngblood was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, crimminal damage to property, assault by drive-by shooting and felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $240,000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC hosting live Christmas tree recycling event until Jan. 10
-
Questions remain after negligent hunting death
-
St. Vincent de Paul's Christmas dinner has record turnout
-
Christmas Eve shoppers flood Juban Crossing
-
Plaquemine Police looking for suspect in double murder; latest shooting in ongoing...