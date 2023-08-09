88°
Man arrested for setting series of deliberate fires, booked for arson
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon when arson investigators connected him to two separate fires.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 45-year-old Danlo Alvarenga-Ayola was caught piling up materials near a home on Kerrit Drive, setting fire to that pile, and then setting fire to to a patch of grass nearby.
After conducting interviews, Alvarenga-Ayola was spotted setting fire to a small area near a chain link fence the day before. Investigators said a resident put out that fire with a garden hose.
Fire officials said Alvarenga-Ayola admitted to setting four fires. He was booked for simple arson.
