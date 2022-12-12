Man arrested for raping 9-year-old girl

64°
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE  - A man was arrested Monday for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl. 

According to arrest paperwork, 37-year-old Dedric Causey was charged with first-degree rape of a victim under 13 and battery with child endangerment. 

Deputies said Causey hit a bystander while the sexual assault was happening. 

No more information was available. 

