Man arrested for raping 9-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl.

According to arrest paperwork, 37-year-old Dedric Causey was charged with first-degree rape of a victim under 13 and battery with child endangerment.

Deputies said Causey hit a bystander while the sexual assault was happening.

No more information was available.