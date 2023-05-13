Man arrested for pushing woman at bar, later breaking her nose

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested more than a year after he allegedly punched a woman multiple times, breaking her nose in two places.

According to an arrest warrant, Holden Badueax from Addis was at Chelsea's Cafe on April 2, 2022, and got in a fight with a woman because he thought she was in the bathroom too long.

When the victim exited the bathroom, Badeaux pushed her and she hit her head. Badeaux was thrown out of the bar, but the woman drove him, so the two left together.

Police said the victim was sitting in the middle back seats and Badeaux was in the driver's seat. While getting on the Mississippi River Bridge, the victim said Badeaux punched her multiple times. The two stopped at a parking lot in Brusly where the victim's father picked her up.

Arrest documents say the woman went to a hospital the following day. Medical professionals said she suffered two fractures to her nose.

Police said an officer tried to call Badeaux the day the victim filed the report, but he did not answer. It is unclear why it took more than a year to make an arrest.