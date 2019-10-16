Man arrested for multiple robberies in Gardere area

Matthew Williams

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man for a string of armed robberies in the Gardere area.

A detective with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's office used video footage from several stores and the assistance of a store clerk who'd been robbed to pinpoint 28-year-old Matthew Williams as the alleged gunman.

The robberies took place between September 7-October 12 at two stores on Perkins Road: Dollar General and Circle K.

On one occasion, Williams allegedly entered the Dollar General and fled with two purses belonging to two of the store's workers.

One of the workers told authorities the man who'd taken her purse had the same mannerisms, appearance, and shoes as an acquaintance of hers who'd recently lost his job and fallen on hard times.

She said she'd even loaned him money.

After obtaining a warrant, detectives searched Williams' home and found numerous items tying him to the string of robberies.

Williams was arrested and charged with theft and armed robbery.