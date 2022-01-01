Man arrested for forcible rape in Baker

BAKER - A man was arrested for domestic abuse battery and forcible rape on Saturday in Baker.

The Baker Police Department responded to a domestic abuse battery complaint on Saturday at a home on Daniels Street. The victim stated that the defendant, 57-year-old David Janes, had physically touched her and was being aggressive. The victim stated that he had sexually force himself onto her and also said the actions had occurred over the course of two days, according to police records.

The victim then told officials, both orally and handwritten, that Janes had accused the victim of having an affair and hoarding money from him.

The victim then told officials on Sept. 30, Janes informed the victim that he desired to have sex with her, to which she responded that she was feeling ill and did not want to. The victim then told officials that Janes said he was going to have sex with her whether she wanted or not. He later proceeded to penetrate her with his fingers in an attempt to have sex.

On the morning of Oct. 1, Janes had reportedly grabbed the victim by her wrist and squeezed her arm tight after an alarm went off on her wrist watch. Janes reportedly thought the alarm was another man trying to contact the victim.

Baker Police made contact with Janes later that day, and arrested him. While being transported to the Baker Police Department, Janes openly admitted to attempting to have sex with the victim even after he knew she complained of being ill.

Janes was later transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he was booked on the charges mentioned above. He is currently there awaiting bond and court date.