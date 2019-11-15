Man arrested for carrying gun on campus during high school football game

BATON ROUGE - A 34-year-old man was arrested after he was found in possession of a firearm at a high school during a football game Friday night.

According to arrest records, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was working extra duty detail at a football game at Scotlandville Magnet High School Friday night when the incident occurred.

The deputy observed the suspect, Arna Ray Selvage, yelling for a school administrator to let him in the game. Selvage was reportedly yelling so loudly that "several other game goers were observed to be worried and alarmed at the disturbance," according to arrest records.

Selvage was contacted and asked to calm down or he would be escorted off of the campus. While being contacted, Selvage appeared to have a bulge poking out from under his thin white t-shirt that appeared to be the handle of a gun.

The deputy pulled Selvage to the side and was patting him down when a loaded black Smith and Wesson handgun was located in his waistband. Selvage also reportedly had an extra loaded magazine in his back pocket.

Selvage was placed into custody and advised of his rights. Selvage stated that he is from New York and didn't know he couldn't have his firearm on his person or on the school campus since it was after school hours.

Selvage was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of carrying a firearm on school property and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.