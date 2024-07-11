Man arrested for attempted murder, home invasion after allegedly breaking down woman's door

BATON ROUGE — Police arrested a man who allegedly broke into a woman's home and shot at her on July 4, arrest records show.

Tremaih Washington, 38, was arrested Wednesday for a litany of felonies, including attempted second-degree murder, false imprisonment, home invasion and battery.

A man kicked down the door of a woman's North Carrolton Avenue home around 9:40 p.m. and started shoving her around. She pushed him away and he pulled out a gun and fired at her. The bullet grazed her head near her left ear.

The attacker broke her phone to keep her from calling police, telling her he wanted her to bleed to death on the floor. When he was distracted by his phone, the woman ran for help. She got to Harry's Food Mart down the street and called police. EMS brought the woman to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center where she was treated for the non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the arrest warrant said.

The woman identified Washington, whom she has known for many years, as her attacker.

According to court records, Washington has a lengthy criminal history, including simple burglary, illegal carrying of weapons, armed robbery and principal to first-degree murder.