Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing victim multiple times Saturday

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man for attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed another man multiple times. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Cameron Green, 24, walked into the victim's home while he was cooking and began to confront him on Saturday. Police said a verbal argument escalated into a fight between the two men, and Green grabbed a knife and stabbed the other man multiple times. 

Green reportedly admitted to the responding officers that he had stabbed the victim. He was arrested for one count of attempted second-degree murder. 

