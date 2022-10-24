79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting someone at Ponchatoula bar

3 hours 15 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, October 24 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PONCHATOULA - A man was arrested early Sunday morning after shooting someone at a Ponchatoula bar. 

According to the Ponchatoula Police Deparment, Joshua Taylor shot someone at the Ole Skool Bar shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim was found lying on the ground with a gunshot to their shoulder. 

The victim was taken to a hospital and Taylor was taken to the Tangipahoa Parish jail where he was booked for attempted second-degree murder. 

