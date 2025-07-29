Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting at house

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for attempted murder after he allegedly shot at a home in June.

Jeffery Allen, 29, was arrested Monday. Witnesses requested an arrest warrant be issued for him after he allegedly shot at a man's home on Bimini Drive on June 8.

The man said he was getting out of his car that morning when he saw Allen drive by, point a gun at him and start shooting. The man was unharmed, but his home was struck by multiple bullets.

Allen was arrested Monday for attempted second-degree murder and criminal damage to property.