Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting at house
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for attempted murder after he allegedly shot at a home in June.
Jeffery Allen, 29, was arrested Monday. Witnesses requested an arrest warrant be issued for him after he allegedly shot at a man's home on Bimini Drive on June 8.
The man said he was getting out of his car that morning when he saw Allen drive by, point a gun at him and start shooting. The man was unharmed, but his home was struck by multiple bullets.
Allen was arrested Monday for attempted second-degree murder and criminal damage to property.
