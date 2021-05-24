Man arrested for attempted first-degree murder after robbing victim on bicycle

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Sunday after he shot at a victim while robbing him.

Ellis Fisher, 38, was booked when an officer caught him fleeing the scene on the 1000 block of North Street.

According to reports, Fisher approached the victim on a bicycle, pointing a gun at him and telling him to hand over his bag.

The victim gave Fisher the bag and started to run away when Fisher began firing, authorities said. A witness to the scene said he heard shots fired and saw the victim asking for help.

Fisher later confessed to shooting at the victim and was charged with attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm, among others.