Man arrested for alleged rape of 8-year-old girl
BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested for the alleged rape of an 8-year-old girl.
The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 21-year-old Missael Vasquez for charges of indecent behavior with juveniles, first degree rape and oral sexual battery.
The assault occurred at an East Baton Rouge residence where the girl was left alone with Vasquez. Arrest documents note that Vasquez made the girl go into a bedroom and undress from the waist down. Vasquez told the girl to lay down on the bed and then raped her. The girl told investigators that the entire incident felt "ugly."
The girl's guardian said that she returned to the residence about an hour after leaving. The guardian said that as soon as she returned, the girl told her what happened, arrest documents note.
Examinations by an area hospital revealed that the girl had been assaulted, according to arrest documents.
Vasquez is being held without bond.
