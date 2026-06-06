Man arrested following Friday night fatal shooting on Tiger Bend Road

ST. GEORGE — A New Orleans man was arrested following a fatal shooting at a residence on Tiger Bend Road on Friday, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

According to detectives, 56-year-old Alex Wilson arrived at the residence to pick up his child when he became involved in an argument with 44-year-old Marcus Jackson of New Orleans, the current boyfriend of the child's mother.

During the altercation, Jackson allegedly produced a handgun and shot Wilson multiple times before fleeing the scene in the child's mother's vehicle.

Wilson was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives, with assistance from the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force, tracked the vehicle to LaPlace and, in conjunction with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, established surveillance on the vehicle and a nearby apartment associated with Jackson.

Following the execution of a search warrant by the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, Jackson was taken into custody along with the suspected murder weapon.

According to investigators, Jackson later admitted to shooting Wilson following the argument.

Jackson remains in custody and will be transported to East Baton Rouge Parish, where he will be booked on charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and auto theft.