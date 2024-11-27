53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested after standoff at West Worthy Street in Gonzales

2 hours 12 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, November 26 2024 Nov 26, 2024 November 26, 2024 10:47 PM November 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GONZALES - A domestic violence call resulted in a standoff with a suspect on West Worthy Street that resulted in the suspect's arrest, according to the Gonzales Police Department.

According to police, officers responded to a call from a woman around 7:40 p.m. alleging her live-in boyfriend, a 35-year-old man, had strangled her. Afterward, the man barricaded himself inside with an 8-year-old inside.

After the man did not voluntarily surrender, felony warrants were issued as well as a search warrant. He stepped out the back of the house and was promptly arrested.

Trending News

Police say the standoff lasted around two and a half hours and no one was injured. The man is being booked on domestic abuse battery and other felony charges.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days