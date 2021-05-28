Man arrested after escaping police custody in Independence

INDEPENDENCE – A man who escaped police custody in Independence on Wednesday has been captured and arrested.

On Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., officers of the Independence Police Department were attempting to arrest 36-year-old Deangelo Robbins on a warrant from Texas for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Robbins escaped police custody and fled on foot in Independence.

According to the Independence Police Department, he was arrested by Kentwood Police on Thursday morning and has been booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.