71°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after escaping police custody in Independence
INDEPENDENCE – A man who escaped police custody in Independence on Wednesday has been captured and arrested.
On Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., officers of the Independence Police Department were attempting to arrest 36-year-old Deangelo Robbins on a warrant from Texas for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Robbins escaped police custody and fled on foot in Independence.
Trending News
According to the Independence Police Department, he was arrested by Kentwood Police on Thursday morning and has been booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Flooded residents seeing set backs in rebuilding due to a few things
-
Protestors march to the State Capitol to demand justice for Ronald Greene
-
Three inches could make or break Memorial Day activity on False River
-
Man's DIY canal-cleaning project continues with help Thursday
-
Ronald Greene's family meets with governor as activists call for criminal charges...