78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested after deadly overnight stabbing in Donaldsonville

3 hours 46 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, January 15 2020 Jan 15, 2020 January 15, 2020 10:51 AM January 15, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies arrested a man after an argument Tuesday night got out of hand and left a person dead.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that Samuel Gray, Jr., 39, was booked for second-degree murder. 

According to the sheriff's office, Gray got into an altercation with 51-year-old David Ealem around 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Houmas Street in Donaldsonville. Further details around the incident are unknown at this time. 

Gray was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days