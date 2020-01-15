Man arrested after deadly overnight stabbing in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies arrested a man after an argument Tuesday night got out of hand and left a person dead.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that Samuel Gray, Jr., 39, was booked for second-degree murder.

According to the sheriff's office, Gray got into an altercation with 51-year-old David Ealem around 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Houmas Street in Donaldsonville. Further details around the incident are unknown at this time.

Gray was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.